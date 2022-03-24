Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $65.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,353,759.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $1,651,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 691,604 shares of company stock valued at $49,611,950. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

