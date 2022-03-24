International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.76) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.55% from the stock’s current price.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.42) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 220 ($2.90) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.54 ($2.60).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 136.76 ($1.80) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.76. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 219 ($2.88). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.