International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Director Anton J. Drescher Sells 60,300 Shares

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) Director Anton J. Drescher sold 60,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $78,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.07. 78,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,964. The stock has a market cap of $208.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.61. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 199,256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 600,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 148,829 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 184,558 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

