Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.90% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 351,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 43,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 58,071 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$23.74 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 841,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,234. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

