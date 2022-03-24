Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $82.34

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.34 and traded as low as $77.60. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $77.60, with a volume of 59,909 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $82.31.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXY. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 285.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 43.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 30,986 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 29,864.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.