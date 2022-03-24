Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.00

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 2290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

