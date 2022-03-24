Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,958,000 after buying an additional 96,739 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,246 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,505,000 after purchasing an additional 92,578 shares during the period.

SPLV stock opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $68.86.

