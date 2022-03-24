Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.52 and last traded at $99.73. 1,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.19.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.23.
