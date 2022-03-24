Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stake Trimmed by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,147,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $52.44 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $61.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.93.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

