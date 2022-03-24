Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.65 and last traded at $53.38. 89,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 179,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.