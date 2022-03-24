Investors Buy Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 683.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 55,870 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 63,582 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

