Investors Buy Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

OI opened at $12.13 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

