Investors Buy Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
OI opened at $12.13 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
