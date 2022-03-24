Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELYS stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 4.59.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

