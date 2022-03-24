Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Trading Up 1.4%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 11,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 2,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)
