IoTeX Trading 22.1% Higher This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $873.06 million and approximately $70.94 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0915 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.75 or 0.00231395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00036500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00112201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.