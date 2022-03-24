Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $9.97 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.3% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.68. 2,791,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

