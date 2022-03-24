Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Invests $259,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,883,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $134.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,389. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.