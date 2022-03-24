iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,735,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 45,586,676 shares.The stock last traded at $33.36 and had previously closed at $31.78.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,157.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

