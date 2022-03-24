iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.24. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51.

