iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Shares Acquired by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,295,000.

Shares of EEMS traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,955. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59.

