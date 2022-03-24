iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Bought by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

IGV stock traded down $8.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.73. 1,277,561 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.65.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

