iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Decreased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.70. 960,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,101. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.95. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.77 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

