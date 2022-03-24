iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

IWD stock opened at $164.86 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.94 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.40.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

