iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $253.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.49. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $231.35 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.