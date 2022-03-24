iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,363,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $4.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $452.36. 3,481,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,976,709. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $385.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $441.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.