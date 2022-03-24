iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,576,000 after buying an additional 214,016 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,686,000 after buying an additional 91,837 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,391,000 after buying an additional 3,011,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,846,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,549. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $95.25 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.01.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

