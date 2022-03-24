iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 84,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.93. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

