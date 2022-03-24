Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Trading Up 3.4%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 38,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITCB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is 11.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.