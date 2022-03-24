ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a GBX 93 ($1.22) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITVPF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised shares of ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 192 ($2.53) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITVPF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.