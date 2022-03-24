Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $4.20 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $447.53. The stock had a trading volume of 69,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,073,884. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

