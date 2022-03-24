Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.000-$10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $149.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

