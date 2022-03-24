JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $96.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.86.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Macquarie started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

JD.com stock traded down $3.47 on Monday, hitting $60.82. 765,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,455,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.63. JD.com has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QVT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of JD.com by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 314,664 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of JD.com by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

