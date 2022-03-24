JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $61.44

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.44, but opened at $64.72. JD.com shares last traded at $64.80, with a volume of 407,628 shares traded.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $8,565,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,985,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,113 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

