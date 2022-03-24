Jean-Pierre Crinelli Purchases 3,208 Shares of Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) Stock

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) insider Jean-Pierre Crinelli acquired 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £7,731.28 ($10,178.09).

NCYT opened at GBX 221.30 ($2.91) on Thursday. Novacyt S.A. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.18 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 768.96 ($10.12). The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 196.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.30 million and a PE ratio of 1.85.

Novacyt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

