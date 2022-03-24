Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €55.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.75) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.10 ($69.34).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €49.10 ($53.96) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 24.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.86. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($65.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

