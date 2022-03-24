Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Legend Biotech Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Legend Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $1,505,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,365,000 after acquiring an additional 35,330 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 564,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.