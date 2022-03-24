Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Trex Company, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

TREX stock opened at $70.34 on Thursday. Trex has a twelve month low of $67.77 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.81.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after buying an additional 1,036,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,362,000 after buying an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,433,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,670,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,284,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Trex by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,659,000 after buying an additional 159,729 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

