JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.37. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 29,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,925. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.39.

In other news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 830,000 shares of company stock worth $19,134,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

