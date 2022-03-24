Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives $18.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

JRONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.13) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.78) to €18.10 ($19.89) in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of JRONY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

