Jetcoin Market Cap Tops $201,910.72 (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $201,910.72 and $53,795.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

