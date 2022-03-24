JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTHGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

ADTH has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on AdTheorent in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AdTheorent in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

NASDAQ ADTH traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.03. AdTheorent has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth about $21,792,000. Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth about $15,941,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth about $2,235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdTheorent Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

