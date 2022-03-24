John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $345.47

Shares of John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.47 ($4.55) and traded as high as GBX 545 ($7.17). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 545 ($7.17), with a volume of 846,328 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 451 ($5.94) target price on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £521.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 347.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

