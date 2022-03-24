Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NYSE JCI opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

