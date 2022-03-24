Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.32. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $458.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

