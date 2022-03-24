Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 200,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 40,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $458.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.32. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

