Joseph Stilwell Acquires 2,795 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Joseph Stilwell bought 500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $2,770.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Joseph Stilwell bought 1,212 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $6,666.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Joseph Stilwell bought 9,083 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $49,956.50.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550,000.00 and a beta of -0.18.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 167.08%. The business had revenue of $26.79 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after buying an additional 118,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

