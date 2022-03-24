JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.70 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($2.97) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISP. Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.47) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.00 ($3.30) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.63) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.46) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €2.94 ($3.24).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.55).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

