JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,505,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $238,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 320,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,773,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 41,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $139.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $412.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

