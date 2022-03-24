Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $36.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 10,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $377,332.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,183 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.