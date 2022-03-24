Kava.io Market Capitalization Hits $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00197587 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00028883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.22 or 0.00430507 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00057924 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

